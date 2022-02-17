Maersk looks for American logistics acquisitions

Retail News
Maersk looks for American logistics acquisitionsThe Wall Street Journal 02/16/2022
Narin Phol, managing director for A.P. Moller-Maersk in North America, is looking to acquire companies in the market that can support its strategy of bringing together logistics companies in trucking, delivery and warehousing and connect them to its international freight operations. Maersk lat week acquired Pilot Freight Services for $1.68 billion.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!