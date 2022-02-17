Retail News

Maersk looks for American logistics acquisitions

The Wall Street Journal 02/16/2022

Narin Phol, managing director for A.P. Moller-Maersk in North America, is looking to acquire companies in the market that can support its strategy of bringing together logistics companies in trucking, delivery and warehousing and connect them to its international freight operations. Maersk lat week acquired Pilot Freight Services for $1.68 billion.

