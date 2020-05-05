Mall owner remade shopping centers that now sit closed

Retail News
Mall owner remade shopping centers that now sit closedThe Wall Street Journal 05/05/2020
Pyramid Management, which owns and operates 14 shopping centers in New York and Massachusetts, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to make its malls into destinations, with additions such as indoor rope courses, mini-golf and other features. The changes have been popular with consumers, but they remain idle as consumers, either through government order or personal choice, stay home.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!