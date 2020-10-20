Mall Santas go behind protective barriers in NJ

Retail News

New Jersey 101.5 FM

Three malls in New Jersey announced that Santa Claus will begin making appearances on Nov. 6, but there won’t be any kids sitting on his lap. “This year, for the safety of visitors and himself, Santa will be stationed behind a plexiglass protection shield with a bench in front for visitors to sit,” according to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, which operates the Cherry Hill, Cumberland and Moorestown malls in the Garden State.