Malls convert to mixed use to bring customers closer to stores

Retail News
Malls convert to mixed use to bring customers closer to storesThe New York Times 02/16/2023
A growing number of malls are converting to mixed-use to include offices and residences. “They’re able to feed off each other,” said Conor Flynn, CEO of Kimco Realty. “It’s almost like an ecosystem where the customer shops your retail, the retailers will support the apartments and drive a premium for the apartments.”
Discussions
