Many parents still finding formula is in short supply

Many parents still finding formula is in short supplyThe Wall Street Journal 10/17/2022
Roughly one-third of households that feed their babies with infant formula found it difficult to find suitable supplies of the product last month, according to a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. Formula out-of-stocks reached 30 percent in July, months after Abbott Laboratories was forced to close a plant due to contamination concerns. The factory has since reopened and the federal government has taken steps to bring new suppliers into the market in hopes of avoiding future shortfalls.
