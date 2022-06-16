Marc Lore’s food delivery venture closes $350 million funding round

Retail News
Marc Lore’s food delivery venture closes $350 million funding roundThe Wall Street Journal 06/14/2022
Marc Lore, the former head of Walmart’s e-commerce operations, has closed a $350 million funding round for Wonder Group, a food delivery startup. Wonder prepares meals from well-known restaurants in trucks idling outside of consumers’ homes. It also delivers orders from local restaurants.
Discussions
