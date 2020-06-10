Mars cuts palm oil suppliers to prevent deforestation

Retail News
Mars cuts palm oil suppliers to prevent deforestationFortune 10/06/2020
Mars Inc. has announced it will cut “bad actors” from its supply chain in an effort to curtail deforestation created by palm oil suppliers. The candy and pet food giant has ended its relationship with two major suppliers and 21 secondary ones for violating protocols it has established. “We have cleaned up our act,” said Barry Parkin, chief procurement and sustainability officer at Mars.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!