Mask and hand sanitizer brands pursue reinvention strategies

Retail News

Glossy

Mask and hand sanitizer sales exploded as a result of the pandemic. Companies making these products are looking for new ways forward as concerns around the still ongoing pandemic ease. “We’re [working to] prove that we are not a hand sanitizer brand, but that we’re a beauty brand. That is our goal, to reinvent those moments of personal care we’re not excited about [by making them] into something that’s exciting,” said Andrea Lisbona, founder of the Touchland sanitizer brand.