McD’s hits pause on dine-in reopening plans

MarketWatch

McDonald’s has said it will wait at least three weeks before allowing any restaurants in the U.S. that are not currently doing so to provide dine-in service. “Our resiliency will be tested again. COVID-19 cases are on the rise,” said a company letter by Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s U.S. president, and Mark Salebra, head of the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance owners association.