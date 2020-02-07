McD’s hits pause on dine-in reopening plans

Retail News
McD’s hits pause on dine-in reopening plansMarketWatch 07/02/2020
McDonald’s has said it will wait at least three weeks before allowing any restaurants in the U.S. that are not currently doing so to provide dine-in service. “Our resiliency will be tested again. COVID-19 cases are on the rise,” said a company letter by Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s U.S. president, and Mark Salebra, head of the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance owners association.
Discussions
