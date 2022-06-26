McD’s makes changes to attract more diverse franchisees

Retail News

CNBC

McDonald’s will no longer give preferential treatment to children and spouses regarding new franchise agreements. It is one of the steps the fast-food giant is making to attract a more diverse franchisee base. “We’ve been doing a lot of thinking about how we continue to attract and retain the industry’s best owner/operators — individuals who represent the diverse communities we serve, bring a growth mindset and focus on executional excellence, while cultivating a positive work environment for restaurant teams,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s U.S., said in a message to franchisees.