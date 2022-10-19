McD’s to test Krispy Kreme doughnut sales

Retail News
McD’s to test Krispy Kreme doughnut salesCNBC 10/19/2022
McDonald’s will put Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the menu at nine restaurants in Kentucky, beginning on Oct. 26. The restaurants will sell Krispy Kreme’s glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and raspberry-filled doughnuts individually and in packs of six. Doughnuts will be available for purchase all day, but will not be available for delivery.
