McD’s U.S. president says California law may lead to $22 minimum wage

Retail News
McD’s U.S. president says California law may lead to $22 minimum wageBusiness Insider 09/01/2022
Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s U.S., said a California bill that would establish a 10-person council with the authority to set pay and workplace standards for fast food restaurants in the state could lead to a minimum wage of $22 an hour. Mr. Erlnger said he objects to a law that would single out any industry, but says legislation that would support raising minimum wages and establish workplace standards would be “highly effective” if done properly.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!