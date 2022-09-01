McD’s U.S. president says California law may lead to $22 minimum wage

Retail News

Business Insider

Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s U.S., said a California bill that would establish a 10-person council with the authority to set pay and workplace standards for fast food restaurants in the state could lead to a minimum wage of $22 an hour. Mr. Erlnger said he objects to a law that would single out any industry, but says legislation that would support raising minimum wages and establish workplace standards would be “highly effective” if done properly.