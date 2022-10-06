McD’s workers say customers are ‘going crazy’ over adult happy meals

Retail News
McD’s workers say customers are ‘going crazy’ over adult happy mealsFortune 10/06/2022
Consumers are flocking to McDonald’s to get their new adult Happy Meals and some members of the fast food giant’s frontline are started to crack under the pressure. “We ran out of boxes the first day we had them, ran out of toys the second, and on the third day we had to say the truck doesn’t come till tomorrow,” wrote one worker on the subreddit. “It’s been…not fun.”
