Meal kit delivery companies see sales slow as pandemic concerns pass

Meal kit delivery companies see sales slow as pandemic concerns passThe Washington Post 03/15/2022
Meal kit delivery companies experienced sales increases over the past couple of years with the pandemic affecting everyday life in the U.S. As things normalize, however, these same companies are being challenged to keep the momentum going. Some consumers who bought meal kits have improved their culinary skills and essentially outgrown the services. Others are finding that the high price of kits is too much for them to rationalize in the current inflationary environment.
