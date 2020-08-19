Mexican states move to ban the sales of snacks and soda to kids

Retail News
Mexican states move to ban the sales of snacks and soda to kidsThe Washington Post 08/19/2020
Legislators in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Tabasco have voted to ban the sale of highly-processed snack foods and sugar-sweetened beverages to kids under the age of 18. The states have taken this action to address the obesity crisis among Mexico’s youth and to protect against COVID-19. Obesity is a contributing factor to the risk of serious illness from the virus.
Discussions
