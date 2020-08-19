Retail News

Mexican states move to ban the sales of snacks and soda to kids

The Washington Post 08/19/2020

Legislators in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Tabasco have voted to ban the sale of highly-processed snack foods and sugar-sweetened beverages to kids under the age of 18. The states have taken this action to address the obesity crisis among Mexico’s youth and to protect against COVID-19. Obesity is a contributing factor to the risk of serious illness from the virus.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!