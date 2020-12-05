Retail News

Minnesota poultry plant confirms big jump in workers sickened with coronavirus

Minneapolis Star Tribune 05/12/2020

The Pilgrim’s Pride poultry processing plant in Cold Spring, MN has reported 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 83 just four days earlier. Pilgrim’s Pride issued a statement: “We know some people are scared and anxious, and we are doing everything we can to keep this virus out of our facility.”

