Minnesota poultry plant confirms big jump in workers sickened with coronavirus

Retail News
Minnesota poultry plant confirms big jump in workers sickened with coronavirusMinneapolis Star Tribune 05/12/2020
The Pilgrim’s Pride poultry processing plant in Cold Spring, MN has reported 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 83 just four days earlier. Pilgrim’s Pride issued a statement: “We know some people are scared and anxious, and we are doing everything we can to keep this virus out of our facility.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!