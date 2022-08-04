Minnesota woman sues pharmacy after being denied emergency contraception

Retail News

USA Today

Andrea Anderson, a mother of five, has sued Thrifty White pharmacy in McGregor, MN, after the pharmacist there refused to fill her prescription for the morning-after-pill. Ms. Anderson is claiming that her human rights were violated as laid out in the state’s Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, including matters connected to pregnancy and childbirth. She had to drive 100 miles in wintry weather conditions to get her prescription filled.