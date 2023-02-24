Molson Coors told to stop taking cheap shots at rival beers

Retail News

CNN

The National Advertising Division, part of the Better Business Bureau, has said that Molson Coors should pull advertising that uses the phrase “light beer shouldn’t taste like water, it should taste like beer.” The agency said the brewer should run advertising that does not rely on “puffery or a mere opinion.” Molson Coors said it “vehemently disagrees” with the decision that it would appeal. “We believe light beer should taste like beer, not water, and we are well within our right to share that belief,” the company said.