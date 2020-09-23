Moms working in retail caught between work and home responsibilities

Retail News

The New York Times

Women who work retail jobs say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and making sure that their kids are being properly educated online as physical schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 risk. Patricia Reveles, a CVS pharmacy technician in Los Angeles and a single mother, recently asked her employer to reduce her work hours so she could be home with her daughter who is in fourth grade. “I like my job and I am thankful for it, but I am a single parent and I can’t be there for my daughter,” she said.