More than two million baby swings recalled over strangulation risk

More than two million baby swings recalled over strangulation riskThe New York Times 08/16/2022
More than two million MamaRoo infant swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers have been recalled over reports that babies have gotten entangled in the straps of the devices. Gary Waters, CEO of 4moms, the company that makes the products, said it is committed “to the highest quality and safety standards.”
