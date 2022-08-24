National economy may upset warehouse market

Retail News

The New York Times

Warehouse owners are opening more facilities and charging higher rents for those already in service. That may be about to change. “If the consumer stops spending because of high gas and food prices, that reduction in demand means that there are going to be less goods coming into warehouses,” said Joseph Ori, executive managing director of Paramount Capital. “It may not lead to a crash, but we’re not going to see the big rent increases that we’ve seen recently.”