Naver makes deal to acquire Poshmark

Retail News
Naver makes deal to acquire PoshmarkThe New York Times 10/04/2022
Naver has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to acquire Poshmark. The deal to acquire the online platform for second-hand merchandise will give the South Korean company a foothold in the U.S. Choi Soo-Yeon, the chief executive of Naver, said the Poshmark acquisition will allow his company to gain an edge in advancing its position within the “C2C” market.
