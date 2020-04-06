Nearly 2M more Americans file for unemployment

Retail News
Nearly 2M more Americans file for unemploymentUSA Today 06/04/2020
About 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of those seeking government assistance to more than 41 million over the past 11 weeks. Economists are looking for signs of hope in jobs reports as states across the nation begin to allow more businesses to reopen to the public.
