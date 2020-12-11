Neiman Marcus begins do-over outside of bankruptcy

Retail News
Neiman Marcus begins do-over outside of bankruptcyForbes 11/11/2020
Neiman Marcus has published its annual Christmas book with the hopes that it will help set the department store’s sales trajectory on an upward path following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. “After a uniquely challenging year, we need to remember what brings us JOY, what touches our hearts, what makes us smile – we need the holidays more than ever,” the book reads.
Discussions
