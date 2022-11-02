Neiman Marcus goes back to luxury basics

Retail News
Neiman Marcus goes back to luxury basicsFortune 02/11/2022
Neiman Marcus is focusing on the types of goods and services that made the chain’s name in the past to succeed in the present day. That was the rationale behind closing the retailer’s all but five Last Call off-price stores. “We never demonstrated that the Last Call customer was migrating to Neiman Marcus,” said Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.
