Nestlé loses ‘incredible’ trademark suit over plant-based burgers

Retail News

MarketWatch

Nestlé will need to rebrand its plant-based Incredible Burger as Sensational after a court decided that the food giant’s original name for its product was too close to Impossible Foods product. “We are disappointed by this provisional ruling as it is our belief that anyone should be able to use descriptive terms such as ‘incredible’ that explain the qualities of a product. We will of course abide by this decision, but in parallel, we will file an appeal,” a Nestlé spokesperson said in an emailed statement to MarketWatch.