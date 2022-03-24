Nestlé says it was not hacked by Anonymous over Russia

Retail News
Nestlé says it was not hacked by Anonymous over RussiaFortune 03/24/2022
Nestlé says that an unauthorized data dump was made by the company and that the incident was not a hack by Anonymous as retribution against the company for refusing to pull all its business from Russia. The consumer packaged goods giant said it is reducing access to many of its consumer brands sold in Russia, but not infant formula or medical nutrition products.
Discussions
