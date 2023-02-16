Retail News

Nestlé’s slow movers saw sales decline after it raised prices

The Wall Street Journal 02/16/2023

Nestlé is looking at reducing some of its slower-moving products after sales fell off due to recent price hikes put through by the consumer packaged goods giant. “Like all the consumers around the world, we’ve been hit by inflation and now we’re trying to repair the damage that has been done,” Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!