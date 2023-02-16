Nestlé’s slow movers saw sales decline after it raised prices

Retail News
Nestlé’s slow movers saw sales decline after it raised pricesThe Wall Street Journal 02/16/2023
Nestlé is looking at reducing some of its slower-moving products after sales fell off due to recent price hikes put through by the consumer packaged goods giant. “Like all the consumers around the world, we’ve been hit by inflation and now we’re trying to repair the damage that has been done,” Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said.
