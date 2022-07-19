New COVID-19 vaccines won’t require a jab

Retail News

CNN

Scientists are working on COVID-19 vaccines that can be administered via nasal sprays or tablets. “The hope is to shore up the defenses right there in the nose so that the virus can’t even replicate in the nose,” said Dr. Ellen Foxman, an immunobiologist at the Yale School of Medicine. “And then someone who has a really effective mucosal vaccination can’t even really support viral replication or make viruses that can infect other people.”