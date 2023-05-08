New Kansas law seeks to take a bite out of organized retail crime

Retail News

KSNW

A recently passed bill will give the Attorney General of Kansas responsibility for prosecuting organized retail crime cases in the state. Cases often involve a series of crimes across counties. “That’s typically how these organized retail crime networks work,” said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. “They’re not just operating in one county. They’re hitting store after store after store, and they’re crossing county lines. And so in a case like that, it’s more appropriate to bring the greater resources of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office rather than expect one county to prosecute when you’ve got a criminal gang operating in multiple counties in a single day.”