New Omicron variants are spreading across the U.S.

The BQ.1 and BQ1.1 variants of Omicron currently make up 11 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci has expressed concern about the doubling rates for the variants, which may be able to avoid antibodies used in fighting the infections. Medical authorities have not yet determined if the new strains are more deadly than the Omicron BA.5 variant, which currently accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases.