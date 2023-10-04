New Uber Package Delivery Feature Lets You Send, Return With USPS, UPS or FedEx

Uber has launched a new “Return a Package” feature allowing users to send up to five prepaid and sealed packages to a nearby post office, UPS, or FedEx for a flat fee of $5, or $3 for Uber One members. This service, available in nearly 5,000 cities, is designed to cater to consumers dealing with increasingly strict return policies from retailers. Users can select a nearby postal carrier, confirm the pickup, and a courier will pick up the package and drop it off at a local USPS, UPS, or FedEx location, with real-time tracking available through the app.