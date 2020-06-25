New York City department stores reopen for shoppers

Retail News
New York City department stores reopen for shoppersReuters 06/25/2020
There are deals to be had for customers wearing masks that go shopping at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Tiffany in Manhattan. The city’s retailers are looking to rebound after having to close stores in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and many already know that business will continue to be down as the millions of tourists that typically come to New York each year is severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
