Nike’s iconic Jordan brand, a significant revenue driver for the company, is facing a decline in resale value according to data from Altan Insights. On platforms like StockX, the premium paid on new releases of Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High has dropped from 61% in 2020 to 4% in 2023. This has raised concerns among investors about the brand potentially “losing steam,” although Nike’s CEO John Donahoe expressed confidence in Jordan’s growth, projecting it to become the second-largest footwear brand in North America.