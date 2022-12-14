NLRB increasing penalties for companies that fire workers over union activity

Retail News
NLRB increasing penalties for companies that fire workers over union activityThe Washington Post 12/14/2022
Companies that fire or demote workers as a result of union organizing activity may find themselves responsible for the financial consequences of their action on individuals who rack up late payment fees, healthcare costs and more. “Employees are not made whole until they are fully compensated for financial harms that they suffered as a result of unlawful conduct,” said Lauren McFerran, NLRB chair.
