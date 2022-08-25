NLRB says Starbucks illegally withheld raises for union workers

Retail News

The Washington Post

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleges in a new complaint that Starbucks illegally held up pay raises and benefits for thousands of baristas that have joined the Starbucks Workers United union. The NLRB is seeking back wages and benefits for affected workers. Starbucks has denied the charges. “We’ve been clear in that we are following NLRB rules when it comes to unilaterally giving benefits,” said Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson.