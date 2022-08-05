NY AG says Tyson Foods isn’t cooperating with price gouging investigation

Retail News
NY AG says Tyson Foods isn’t cooperating with price gouging investigationReuters/Yahoo News 08/05/2022
New York’s attorney general Letitia James told a judge that Tyson Foods has failed to turn over materials related to its contractual terms, pricing and profit margins for the sale of meat to retailers in the state. Ms. James said that Tyson’s lawyers have argued that the company is not required to turn over information for meat that comes from outside the state.
