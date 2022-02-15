Office workers really like working from home

Retail News

Fortune

A new study finds that only three percent of white collar workers want to return to their offices five days a week now that the threat of COVID-19 appears to be waning. Eighty-six percent, according to Advance Workplace Associates, want to be able to work from home at least two days a week. “Employers have to realize that the genie is out of the bottle,” Andrew Mawson, managing director of AWA, said in a statement. “Workers have seen that flexibility can work and bosses who are not sensitive to their employees’ needs will suffer accordingly.”