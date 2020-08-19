Retail News

Online helps drive Lowe’s 35 percent U.S. same-store sales gain

Fox Business 08/19/2020

Lowe’s online sales jumped 135 percent during the second quarter, helping the home improvement retailer post a 35.1 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales. Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said the chain’s performance was “driven by a consumer focus on the home, core repair and maintenance activities, and wallet share shift away from other discretionary spending.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!