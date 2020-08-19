Online helps drive Lowe’s 35 percent U.S. same-store sales gain

Retail News
Online helps drive Lowe’s 35 percent U.S. same-store sales gainFox Business 08/19/2020
Lowe’s online sales jumped 135 percent during the second quarter, helping the home improvement retailer post a 35.1 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales. Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said the chain’s performance was “driven by a consumer focus on the home, core repair and maintenance activities, and wallet share shift away from other discretionary spending.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!