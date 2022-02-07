Online pharmacies step up ads for morning-after pills

Retail News
Online pharmacies step up ads for morning-after pillsThe Wall Street Journal 07/01/2022
Due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to throw out decades of legal precedent in overturning Rowe v. Wade, abortion is likely to become illegal throughout much of the country. Direct-to-consumer brands and online pharmacies are stepping up their advertising as they seek to fill a reproductive health need for women in affected states.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!