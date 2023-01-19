Online sales bucked negative trend during holiday season

Retail News
Online sales bucked negative trend during holiday seasonCNBC 01/19/2023
Retail sales fell 1.1 in December and one percent in November, but online sales were up, according to a variety of sources. Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation for DHL Supply Chain, North America, said, “E-commerce is continuing to boom.” Mr. Monkmeyer pointed to food and high-end consumer products and spirits among fast-growing categories online.
