Open job numbers ticked up in July

Retail News

CNN

The number of open positions was expected to decline in July, but it rose to around 11.2 million jobs from around 11 million in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “We’ve seen all these headlines about layoffs and probably just experiences with inflation have a chilling effect on job seekers in recent months,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “And yet we see in this report that businesses appear to be hiring in full force.”