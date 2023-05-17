OpenAI CEO warns Congress about Ai’s downsides

Retail News
OpenAI CEO warns Congress about Ai’s downsidesThe Washington Post 05/17/2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress yesterday and told lawmakers that artificial intelligence technology could “cause significant harm to the world.” Mr. Altman expressed a willingness to work with Congress and federal regulators to address “disinformation” and other risks associated with the technology’s use.
