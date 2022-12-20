Oregon to end sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035

Retail News
Oregon to end sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035Oregon Live 12/20/2022
Signaling a possible sea change for retailers selling gasoline and auto products, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality yesterday approved regulations that will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Following the lead of similar legislation in California, Oregon will require that at least 35 percent of auto manufacturers’ sales in the state are electric in 2026, ramping up to 100 percent by 2035.
Discussions
