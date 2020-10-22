Over 25 percent of shoppers say their Christmas shopping is done

Retail News

USA Today

More than one in four consumers have already completed all of their Christmas shopping, according to a LendingTree survey. “Because of the coronavirus relief bill, increased unemployment benefits and overall reduced spending during the last six months, many Americans have a little more money in their bank accounts today than they otherwise would,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree. “It’s possible that some folks have taken advantage of that surplus to do a little early holiday shopping.”