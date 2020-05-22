Overwhelmed food pantries are forced to close

Retail News
Overwhelmed food pantries are forced to closeThe Boston Globe 05/21/2020
Food pantries in Massachusetts, overwhelmed by demand created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, are closing. The number of people defined as food insecure in the state has risen 53 percent from pre-pandemic levels, according to the nonprofit, Feeding America. The number of children who are at risk of experiencing hunger in 2020 is expected to be 81 percent higher.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!