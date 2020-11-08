Owner of Avon and The Body Shop pledges to address climate and equality issues

Retail News

Natura, the Brazilian cosmetics giant that owns Avon and The Body Shop, has pledged to reduce its emissions to net zero over the next 10 years, have 30 percent of its management comprised of under-represented demographic groups and convert all its packaging to to be reusable, recyclable or compostable. “We can’t run a business in a dead planet … There is no other option for companies and leaders,” said Natura CEO Roberto Marques.