Owner of Domino’s Russian franchise may sell the business

Owner of Domino’s Russian franchise may sell the businessBBC News 12/28/2022
McDonald’s, KFC and the owner of Burger King have all sold or shuttered their operations in Russia since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Now the owner of the Domino’s Pizza franchise in the country, DP Eurasia, says it is “evaluating its presence in Russia.” The firm operates 171 Domino’s Pizza restaurants, 103 of which are franchised to local concerns.
