Pandemic boosts some chain’s plans to open stores

At Home, Athleta, BJ’s Wholesale, Burlington, Old Navy, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Lidl, Tractor Supply and Ulta Beauty are among the chains expanding their growth plans as sales have picked up during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “Our hope is that next year we’ll be able to open significantly more than we have in the past,” BJ’s CEO Lee Delaney told analysts during an earnings call last month. “We are moving aggressively to make those numbers or even larger ones a reality.”