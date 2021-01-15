Pandemic drives growth of ghost kitchens

Retail News
Pandemic drives growth of ghost kitchensCNBC 01/15/2021
The novel coronavirus pandemic has hurt the restaurant industry as much as any other business sector in the U.S. One response to the pandemic has been the rise of ghost kitchens to create meals for consumers ordering food online. These facilities do not offer on-premise dining. Euromonitor has forecast that ghost kitchens could grow to a $1 trillion global market by 2030.
Discussions
